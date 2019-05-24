Wendell Brown Orr, 77, of Egin, passed away following a traffic accident on May 21, 2019. He was born October 20, 1941 in Salmon, Idaho to Sylvan and Curtie Orr.



When Wendell was approximately one year old the family moved from Salmon to Utah. They lived near Hill Air Force Base where Sylvan was employed. Their next move was to Plano, Idaho where Sylvan bought a farm. The farm is where Wendell grew up and learned the value of hard work.



He attended grade school at Edmonds and high school at Sugar Salem where he played football and graduated in 1960. After high school he joined the Idaho National Guard and went to Fort Ord for his basic training.



In 1961, he received a call to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern States Mission.



After returning home, from his mission, he went to work at the Idaho Stud Mill in St. Anthony.



In 1964 he married Ona Lee Butler and they made their home in Plano. They adopted two boys, Trand Wendell Orr and Kevin Lee Orr. They eventually moved to St. Anthony where they purchased and operated Orr's Grocery Store. The marriage ended in divorce. Wendell continued to run the store for a time and then purchased Targhee Lanes Bowling Alley.



He married Jan Maefau and they bought a farm in Parker where they built their dream home on the river. He loved living the farm life, raising crops and farm animals, everything from pigs to peacocks. He especially loved his constant companion and favorite dog, Jake. He and Jane divorced after several years.



He married JoAnne Wilton and they were recently divorced.



Wendell worked hard from sun up to sun down. He believed a handshake should be as binding as a contract in a business deal. When he was not working he could be found on the river with a fishing rod in hand.



He was an active member fo the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had been an officiator in the baptistery in the Rexburg Temple.



Wendell loved his family and had a special spot in his heart for his grandchildren. He had 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



He is survived by his children, Trand Orr of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Kevin (Kimberlee) Orr of St. George, Utah. He is also survive by four brothers and a sister; Sylvan "Brownie" (Arlene) Orr of Salmon, Idaho, Golden Orr of Plano, Idaho, Larry (Cheryl) Orr of Ivins, Utah, Dick (Linda) Orr of Archer, Idaho and Guin (Crandall) Nielson of Oak City, Utah and a brother-in-law Larry Daniel, of St. Anthony, Idaho.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marge Daniel and a sister-in-law, Helen Orr.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at the Parker LDS Chapel with Bishop Doug James officiating. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and Tuesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Plano Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary