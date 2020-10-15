Weston Wayne Robertson, our cowboy, our hero, our warrior, our son, returned home to his Heavenly Father peacefully in our arms, with courage and honor at 5:25 AM on October 14, 2020.
Weston was born on September 17, 2016, in Rexburg, ID to Todd and Ericka Robertson. He was longed for and so loved from the very first breath he took. Weston's sisters, Shai and Adi, were thrilled to have their little brother join the family. As loving, devoted parents, Todd and Ericka took every opportunity to spend quality time creating countless memories. Camping together, 4-wheeling, riding horses, doing chores around the house, cuddling up on the couch to watch movies, baking treats and going on drives were just a few of their favorites. "Tickle-Belly Hill" was the highlight of any drive and Wessie would persuade anyone that dared to come along...making sure we grabbed our bellies for what was to come! Although the years together were short, they cherished every minute they spent as a family.
Our "Wessie" was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia two weeks after his 2nd birthday and fought valiantly every single day that came after. The staff at Primary Children's in Salt Lake City quickly fell in love with him, especially his contagious laugh and bright blue eyes. He picked up on his daily hospital routines remarkably fast...always a step ahead of his nurses. His Mom and him could often be seen playing in the halls, running around and laughing; most of the time with Wessie on her shoulders! They made so many friends during those long days at the hospital and kept in touch with them all. They eased each other's hard realities and lightened their burdens with laughter, love and support.
Some of Wessie's best buddies gained their angel wings before him, and we feel so much peace and comfort knowing they are laughing and playing together.
We are so grateful our sweet Wessie boy is pain-free, perfectly whole and able to continue to do the things he loves most. We find such great comfort and peace imagining our little buddy in heaven, surrounded by all his great-grandparents he gathered together, sharing his love and expertise of ALL THINGS COWBOY, just as his parents and sisters taught him.
Little cowboy with blue eyes, 'neath a straw cowboy hat,
His four bestest friends are his dogs and his cats.
He's one of the good guys, and so much more;
He's sure enough cowboy, though he's only just four.
Holes in his jeans and dirt on his face,
Out in the backyard ridin' is his favorite place.
He's our little cowboy as anyone can see,
He is a COWBOY, and forever will be.
We feel beyond blessed to know, without a doubt, that families are forever. We anxiously await the day we get to reunite with our little hero and wrap our arms around him again...what a joyful reunion that will be! Until then, we will speak of him often, tell his story, and try our very hardest to..."BE A WARRIOR, LIKE WESTON!"
You have changed us Wessie...only for the better...and we will forever be grateful for your constant example of Christlike love, bravery, perseverance and strength. Well done buddy, well done. We have big shoes to fill, and we intend to live our lives in your honor...we are one day closer to seeing your sweet face! Until then, we are so comforted knowing you are safe and happy with Jesus.
Weston is survived by his parents; Todd and Ericka Robertson, sisters; Shailyn and Adilyn Robertson; grandparents, Wayne and Nikki Robertson of Rexburg, ID; and Eric and JoAnn Lee of Jerome, ID, and so many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, great-grandparents and friends.
Welcomed in heaven with open arms by all of his loved ones, who have been anxiously awaiting his return.
The Robertson and Lee families would like to express our most sincere thanks to all the staff at Primary Children's Hospital, the Madison Memorial Cancer Care Center, the Huntsman Cancer Institute, and the Ronald McDonald House for taking such wonderful care of our little boy. We would also like to thank all of Weston Wayne's Warriors from around the world who have rallied behind us and showed so much support and love over the past two years during Weston's courageous battle. We love you, and appreciate you more than you'll ever know! THANK YOU!
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, at the Ashton LDS Stake Center, 512 N. 2nd Street. The family will receive friends and family Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Plano, Cemetery in Plano, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Weston Wayne's Warriors fund at any Wells Fargo or via Venmo @ westonwayneswarriors.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.