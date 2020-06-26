William Earl "Bill" Fronce
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) was born on July 1, 1929, in Manhattan, Kansas, to William Henry Fronce (Thomas) and Lela Belle Matthews. He enlisted in the Navy in 1946 at the age of 17, and served as a telephone repair and line man for a little over 3 years. He married his sweetheart Antoinette Ferrara on September 18, 1951, in Falls City, Nebraska, and were together for 68 years. They raised five sons and one daughter. The family lived in Missouri, California, Utah and Idaho. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing. He had a passion for painting, creating renditions that expressed his love of scenery, the American West and other things that meant the most to him.


He is survived by his wife, his four sons, Williams Andrew Fronce, Michael Lee Fronce, Mark Aaron Fronce (Karen), Danny Joe Fronce (Nikki); daughter Lawana Diane Fronce; 17 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Lawrence Fronce.


Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Rd., Taylorsville, UT 84123. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be provided.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bert Flamm Mortuary - St. Anthony
581 East 1st North
St. Anthony, ID 83445
(208) 624-7351
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved