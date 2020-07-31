1/1
William Leonard Westover
1924 - 2020
William Leonard Westover

October 13, 1924 ~ July 26, 2020

William Leonard Westover passed away quietly in his sleep at the Infinite Grace Adult Family Home in Lynnwood, Washington on July 26, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1924 in Rexburg, Idaho, the 8th of nine children to William Ernest Westover and Eulalia Elzada Humble. He was educated in Rexburg and worked in the potato fields and other odd jobs until the early 1950's when he went to Clearfield, Utah with a friend and obtained work at the Naval Supply Depot and then Hill Air Force Base where he retired after 37 years.

In 1953 he met Zilpha Rae Larsen. They were married in December 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had one daughter, Zilpha Eulalia. Zilpha Rae had a bad heart and died in his arms in 1976.

Friends introduced him to Karma Rae Larsen and they were married. They were divorced after 17 years.

William then met Marcella Thompson. They were married and her children welcomed him into the family. He was so happy to now have nine sons and daughters beside his own. Marcella died in 2015. William, then afflicted with Alzheimer's, went to live near his daughter in Lynnwood, Washington.

His greatest loves were his family, traveling, and his church. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He did temple work for over 11,000 names during his lifetime. He was always faithful in his callings. He loved to visit the old and lonely. He did volunteer work for Meals on Wheels for years. He said he felt useless unless he was doing something to help.

William is survived by his daughter Eulalia (David) Dabling, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, as well as a numerous step-family.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 12 to 1 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Clearfield Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
AUG
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
