Bert Flamm Mortuary - St. Anthony
581 East 1st North
St. Anthony, ID 83445
(208) 624-7351
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bert Flamm Mortuary - St. Anthony
581 East 1st North
St. Anthony, ID 83445
William Lynn "Bill" Thompson


William Lynn "Bill" Thompson Obituary
William Lynn (Bill) Thompson, 56 of Teton, passed away April 6, 2019.

Bill was born in the city of Rexburg, Idaho, August 11, 1962 to James Lynn Thompson and Lorna May (Peck) Thompson.

Bill cherished living and working in the Snake River Valley, never venturing very far away from his hometown of Teton. He attended school in Teton and St. Anthony graduating from South Fremont High School in 1982. In 1981 Bill, along with his younger brother Danny, and several of their friends joined the Idaho National Guard during their junior year in High School and he continued to serve until 1995. Bill was a true outdoors man. He loved the mountains, after graduating high school, he worked in the timber industry for a short while, then went into carpentry becoming a highly respected carpenter building homes in Island Park. Bill will always be remembered for his kind ways, his love for the wilderness, and his passion for crafting items with his hands.

Bill is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lorna Allen and Gary Allen, his father and stepmother James and Faye Thompson, His brothers, Danny (Karen), Rick (Michelle), and Brady Thompson (Katie), and his sisters, Lisa Carrol (Shawn), Michelle Palmer (Sonny), Shauna Wasden (Ike), and a multitude of nieces and nephews who were always excited to see Uncle Bill.

Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents and his youngest sister Jeanette (Thompson) Johnson.

Bill will be remembered this Saturday, 4/13/2019, 11:00 AM, at Bert Flamm Mortuary in St. Anthony Idaho. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends are welcome to come and share this time with us as we remember our son, our brother, our uncle, our friend, Bill. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
