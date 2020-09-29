Willie Hosteen, entered into eternal rest on September 26, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Willie resided in Plano, Idaho at the time of his passing.



Willie was born, April 6, 1944, to Leo Hosteen and Mary Hosteen, the youngest of 5 brothers and 4 sisters.



Willie lived in Pinon, Arizona until the age of 15, when he left home to attend school at Inter-mountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah.



During the summers, Willie found work in Idaho. This is where he later met Elouise Rose Willie. They married in Franklin, Idaho and lived there for a time where they started their family.



Willie moved his family near Rexburg, Idaho, to the small community of Plano. Willie and Elouise Rose lived in Plano, Idaho where he raised 2 sons, Walter Leo and Wallace Clarence Hosteen, and 5 daughters: Elaine Habah Hosteen, Eva Hosteen, Elvira Grace "Marsha" Hosteen, Elizabeth Lorene "Liz" Jensen and Elyse Violet Hosteen.



Willie was an avid bull rider and rode in local rodeos in his youth and would take his family to these events.



Willie had a great knack for horsemanship and broke many horses throughout his life. Willie worked on a dairy farm for a bit and later worked on a ranch where he perfected his craft in horsemanship with the help of his children.



He enjoyed being surrounded by his 10 (ten) grandchildren and 1 (one) great-grandchild.



Willie would love to take the whole family on vacation to visit his family in Pinon, and Chinle, Arizona. There were many memories made with his father and the long talks they had together.



It was always a great event when Willie returned to his home. Many relatives came to visit and laugh at all the stories told by his brothers and sisters, and the wonderful stories he would tell to his children and grandchildren about growing up in two cultures.



Willie is survived by his wife, Elouise Rose Willie Hosteen; and his 4 daughters: Elaine Habah Hosteen, Elvira Grace "Marsha" Hosteen, Elizabeth Lorene "Liz" Jenson and Elyse Violet Hosteen.



Willie was preceded in death by his sons, Walter Leo Hosteen and Wallace Clarence Hosteen, and daughter Eva Hosteen.



The family of Willie Hosteen would like to express their gratitude to the team at Madison Memorial Hospital and to Dr. John Miller and the wonderful, understanding staff at Idaho Falls Community Hospital I.C.U.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store