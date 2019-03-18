Wladimir ""Wally"" Siwachok, 83, of Salt Lake City, formerly of Ashton, Idaho, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 of natural causes.



Wally was born September 7, 1935, in Kazanka, Ukraine to John and Oksana Muchaluk Siwachok. He was raised in the Ukraine until immigrating to the United States as a teenager. Due to his experiences coming here, he had a great love for America.



He attended Brigham Young University and received a degree in education.



He married Charlene Berger on November 15, 1958, in Santa Monica, California. They were later sealed in the Oakland LDS Temple in August 1965.



They moved to Ashton, Idaho, in 1975 where they raised their two sons, Kelly and Troy.



Wally taught Chemistry and Physical Education at North Fremont High School. He coached several sports, but his passion was football. He led his football team to the state championship in 1989. He loved how that brought the Ashton community together. He also taught and coached at Sugar Salem High School and as an adjunct faculty member at BYU-Idaho.



Wally was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many positions. He served as Bishop of the Ashton 3rd Ward, as a member of the Ashton Idaho Stake Presidency, and as President of the Russia, Rostov-na-Donu Mission. Later as a couple, he and Charlene served a mission in the Sweden LDS Temple, and also as a sealer in the Rexburg LDS Temple.



Wally touched the lives of many young people through his teaching, coaching, and church service. He loved fishing on Teton Creek, good bread and cheese, and BYU football.



He is survived by his sons Kelly Siwachok and Troy Siwachok; a granddaughter, Emily; a brother, Borys Siwachok; a sister, Lidia Pocic. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Rica, Tamara, and Tammy; His brothers Victor and George, and his wife, Charlene.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Ashton 3rd Ward Chapel, 1313 North 3600 East, with Bishop Curt Judy officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary