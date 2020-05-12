Yvonne Hong Horner, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully the morning of May 8th, 2020 in Rexburg, Idaho, at the age of 64, after a long battle with chronic illnesses.
Yvonne was born in Pocatello, Idaho, on December 23, 1955 to Quan Lim and H.Y. Hong, who had immigrated from China and met in Pocatello. She graduated from Pocatello High school, where she enjoyed participating with the flag team, pep club, seminary council and choir. She completed her Elementary Education degree at Idaho State University, where she met the love of her life, Richard. The couple married on November 5th, 1976 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Yvonne worked as an adored schoolteacher until she had her children and her focus moved to the home.
Yvonne was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother. Yvonne and Richard loved to travel with family, including multiple trips around the U.S., several cruises and regular trips to visit grandkids. Because of their struggles with infertility and the loss of their first child, Chava, Yvonne's children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Yvonne was deeply proud of her Chinese heritage. Growing up, her family spoke Chinese in the home; she learned English by watching TV and attending elementary school. She worked in family-owned Chinese restaurants and continued sharing her love of Chinese food with family and friends. Yvonne shared her culture with the community by presenting Chinese shadow puppet presentations with her children.
Yvonne attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was baptized at the age of 18. She enjoyed being involved in the LDS Sorority at ISU and served in various capacities in the church throughout her lifetime. She was dedicated to her faith and found much joy in the relationships she developed as she served others.
Yvonne was an example of resilience and strength through adversity, while continuously having empathy and compassion for others. She exemplified Christ-like love through reaching out to those in need and making everyone feel loved and welcome. Despite her life-long health challenges, she always had a great sense of humor and brightened the day of whoever she came in contact with.
Yvonne is survived by her husband, Richard Horner; her children, Joseph (Rachelle) Horner, Spencer (McKinna) Horner, Moriah Horner, and their families; her mother Quan Lim Hong Li; and her siblings Suzanne (Rod) Johnson, Phillip (Peggy) Hong, Todd (Lisa) Hong, and their families.
She is preceded in death by her father, Hong Yale "Phil" Hong; her brother, Stanley Yale Hong; and her daughter, Chava Hong Horner.
A public viewing will be held at Flamm Funeral Home on Thursday, May 14th, from 4-6 PM. Due to the prevailing health situation masks and health precautions are encouraged. The graveside service will be held Friday, May 15th at noon at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello, ID. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later time this summer and invites the community to attend. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on May 12, 2020.