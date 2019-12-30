|
|
Zona Louise Durrans Parkinson, age 88, passed away December 28, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. She was born September 29, 1931 in Marysville, Idaho, to Clea Merl Reynolds Durrans and Ross Inman Durrans.
She married Harlo Dale Parkinson February 16, 1949 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Later that same year, she graduated from Ashton High School as Valedictorian. In the early years of their marriage, they lived in Ashton and Marysville, Idaho. In 1960, they moved to Garland, Utah, where they lived until Dale retired. They are the parents of 8 children.
Zona was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She always had a church calling. She served as a Relief Society President for over a decade in her Garland ward.
Music was always an important part of her life. She played the piano and sang in choirs, duets, and quartets. She worked part time at Maddox Restaurant for many years, and most of her children worked there during that same time period.
She was an avid and talented quilter. The kids remember a quilt always being on a quilt frame in their living room. The Parkinson family home was a revolving door of family and friends. Dale and Zona often joked that they fed the first 6 kids that showed up at the dinner table ~ whether their kids or others!
After Dale's Retirement, they served a mission in the Dallas, Texas Mission. Then for many years, they wintered in Las Vegas and spent summers fishing in Alaska and taking many other trips in their motor home.
When they decided to give up their mobile lifestyle, they chose to move back to the area they grew up in. They bought a home in Sugar City, Idaho, where they were blessed to gain a supportive, loving group of friends and neighbors. It was there that they gained their last daughter, Kerry Moser (Leon) ~ a daughter in all ways that matter if not by biology!
When family members were asked what they admired most about Zona, it basically came down to her loving, giving nature. What better life legacy is there than that? We are so blessed knowing this wonderful woman!
Zona is survived by her children: David (Karen) Parkinson of Bountiful, Utah; Robert (Fran) Parkinson of Redlands, California; Teri (Gary) Minor of Quartzsite, Arizona; JanaLea (Kim) Hendrickson of American Fork, Utah; and Brian (Chris) Parkinson of Lafayette, Oregon; as well as 18 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, and 3 children: KariLynn, Gerald Bruce, and a stillborn daughter.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Warenski Funeral Home, located at 1776 North 900 East in American Fork, Utah. Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Garland City Cemetery, Garland, Utah.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 28, 2020