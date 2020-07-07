Adalberto "Beto" Rosas



November 1, 1939 - July 4th, 2020



Adalberto "Beto" Rosas passed away on July 4th at the age of 80 with his 3 children and his wife of 54 years by his side after several years of fighting continuous health issues. America's birthday, a fitting day for him to pass into the glory of God as he made the brave decision 45 years ago to move his family to the United States to give them a better life.



Adalberto was born in Ciudad Obregon Sonora, Mexico on November 1, 1939, and spent his formative years in Obregon, MX and Mexicali, B.C. Losing his beloved father, Manuel, at age 15, he was forced to become the man of the family at a young age, helping his mother Herminia raise his 6 siblings, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.



At the age of 26, he met and fell head over heels for the love of his life, Rosaura "Blanca" Rubalcava. The first time he laid on eyes on her he was bold enough to turn to his friend and say, "do you see that beautiful lady over there, she's going to be my wife!" About a year later, on May 10th, 1966, he made that promise a reality. They gave birth to their first child, a son, on October 13, 1967, Adalberto "Beto" Rosas Jr. Two daughters followed, Deborah in 1968 and Vivian in 1973.



In 1975, Beto made the daring decision to move his family to Reno, Nevada. Although his wife and his children were all born in the United States, he was not. So he chose to leave his beloved Mexico where he lived very comfortably and had an established business, to pursue an even better life for his children. He taught his children the value of hard work and perseverance. Advancing from a bar back to the "King of Kietzke" becoming the most well known Hispanic car sales man in Reno. The Hispanic population was minimal in Reno in 1975, and he made it a mission of his to get to know every family regardless of where they were from and help them advance within the Hispanic community. He was also well-known and recognized among the community from his commercials and catch phrase, "Bueno, bonito y barrato, con Beto tiene su trato!"



He was a prideful man, worked hard and played hard. He was the life of the party, loved to dance and show off his beautiful wife. He was a very eloquent speaker and was frequently asked by friends to give the all important toast to help mark significant life events. This was a source of great pride for him and he made everyone he was toasting feel special.



In his later years, his pride and joy were his grandsons who lovingly called him Tata. Greyson (23) "Guero," Dalten (21)"Amazing," Cole (19)"Pollito," and Landen (15) "Little Little." One of his favorite outings with the boys was to go to the Atlantis seafood buffet. Some of his fondest memories and best family moments were of our 4th of July celebrations with the boys, enjoying the looks on their faces with every oo, oh, and ahh as the fireworks exploded. He took so much joy in being their Tata, looking forward to their arrival every day after school, cheering them on at their sporting events, teaching them to ride bikes, play games (cards, dominoes, loteria) and giving them advice (whether solicited or not), all while helping them grow into fine young men. He was a guiding force in all of their lives.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rosaura "Blanca" Rosas, his three children Adalberto Rosas Jr. and daughter-in-law Diana Gonzalez, Deborah Rosas Smith and son-in-law Craig Smith, and Vivian Rosas. Siblings Fernando, Rueben, Griselda, Blanca, Norma, and Sonia and their families, and his four beloved grandsons.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation in loving tribute to one of Tata's grandchildren, Landen Smith, who is currently courageously battling cancer.https://www.nvchildrenscancer.org/donate/tribute-donation.









