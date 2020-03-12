Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Huber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam David Huber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam David Huber Obituary
Adam David Huber

Reno - Adam David Huber was born in Watsonville, California on November 5, 1969 to Adam and Vida Huber. Adam attended local schools and graduated from Watsonville High School. He went on to study auto mechanics at UTI in Phoeniz, AZ.

He made his home for several years in Hollister, California. He worked for several dealerships in the Los Gatos/San Jose area before relocating with his family to Reno, NV to be closer to his parents.

Adam enjoyed many hobbies. He loved taking his boys, Adam and Mikey, target shooting in the hills in the Reno area. He was so very proud of his sons, they were the blessings in his life.

Adam was well known for his honesty, quick wit and helpful nature. He was employed at

Reno GMC as a master mechanic.

There will be a graveside service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, in Gilroy, CA. Internment

Will be Saturday, March 28 at 10 am at St. Mary's in the family crypt.

Adam, you were our first born son, light of our lives. The way you lived your life and loved your family made us so very proud . There was never a better son or brother. Until we meet again, know that you were loved. Adam, you will live in our hearts forever
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -