Adam John Huber
Reno - Adam John Huber was born on November 16, 2002 in Hollister, California, the first born son to Adam and Joan Huber.
Adam moved with his family to Reno to be close to his grandparents. Adam attended Double Diamond Elementary and Depoali Middle Schools. He was a Junior at Damonte Ranch High School. Adam played the trumpet and was a member of the Marching and Jazz Bands at Damonte High School.
Adam was a friendly, outgoing, caring person. He was funny with a lightening quick wit and easy laugh. Adam enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons with his brother and their group of friends. Adam and Mikey were brothers in every sense of the word. Adam could not remember a time when Mikey was not a part of his life. Adam will best be remembered by his family for his smile and boisterous laugh.
There will be Celebration of Life Service for Adam at South Reno Baptist Church, 6780 S. McCarran on Tuesday, March 17th at 2 pm.
There will be a graveside service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, in Gilroy, CA. Internment
Will be Saturday, March 28th, , 10 am at St. Mary's in the family crypt.
Adam "AJ" you are loved and will live in our hearts forever.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020