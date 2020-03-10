|
Adeline Bergeson
Reno - Adeline Bergeson, Reno, NV, formerly of Twin Valley and Hawley, MN, died March 2, 2020 at her daughter's home.
Adeline Juntunen was born in Suomi, MN, February 1, 1920 to Edwin and Minnie Juntunen. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at Suomi Lutheran Church. She completed grade school through eighth grade at Suomi School, graduated from Grand Rapids MN High School in 1938, and worked as a clerk-typist for the USDA's Farm Security Administration in Grand Rapids, Long Prairie, Duluth, Ada and Mahnomen, MN.
In 1942 she married Burnett J. Bergeson at Thief River Falls, MN. They purchased a farm in Home Lake Township near Twin Valley, MN, engaging in grain farming and raising turkeys for 35 years. During those years Adeline worked as Parish Secretary for Zion Lutheran Church in Twin Valley, and Secretary for her husband during the years he was a member of the Minnesota Legislature. Adeline was a manager for Lutheran Memorial Homes in Twin Valley and Halstad, retiring as Administrator from Halstad, MN. She was active in the church and held multiple offices in the Lutheran Church Women at Zion Lutheran Church (Twin Valley) and the Hawley Lutheran Church.
In 1977 they sold the farm and bought a home in Hawley, MN where they lived for 20 years before moving to Reno, NV in 1998. In retirement, she became an expert quilter (hand and machine quilting), a joy she shared with her daughter and granddaughters. She was a ribbon winner at Quilt Shows in Reno, NV, and a founding, active member of the quilt group at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Burnett and Adeline had 68 years together before his death in 2011. Adeline is survived by their four children: David (Patricia) of Wichita, KS, (grandchildren Scott (Stacy) and Steven(Lindsay)); Diane Torry of Reno, NV (grandchildren Katie Torry and Natalie (Russell Tegio); Jay, Sparks, NV (grandchild Lukas); Loren, Los Angeles, CA; daughter-in-law Kristin McKie, Boise, ID (grandchildren Amanda and Valerie Bergeson); brother, Oliver Juntunen of Suomi (rural Deer River, MN), four great grandchildren (Jack and Joe Bergeson, Torry and Michael Tegio) and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, sisters and their spouses, Marion (Herb Stierna) and Mildred (Perry Hanson); and sister-in law Gertrude (Oliver) Juntunen; son-in-law Michael Torry of Reno, NV; Burnett's siblings and their spouses: Roy (Esther) Bergeson; Gertrude (Lee) Purrier, Melvin (Olga) Bergeson; Mildred (Morris) Sargent; Olive (William) Burton; and John (Norma) Bergeson,.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Reno, NV on March 28, 2020, 1 pm. Final inurnment will be at the Zion Lutheran Church and cemetery Twin Valley, MN July 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Delivered Meals, Washoe County Senior Services, 1155 E 9th St. Reno, NV 89512 or Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4895 S McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 22, 2020