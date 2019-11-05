|
|
Adina Lise (Peterson) Isham
Old Hickory, TN - Adina Lise (Peterson) Isham (49) of Old Hickory, TN passed away at Skyline Medical Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 29th after collapsing at home early that morning. She is preceded by her father Michael Peterson and survived by her mother Irene Peterson of Reno, NV; her brothers Lanny (Lynn) Shaw and Brandon Shaw of Sacramento, CA; sons Kilroy Joseph Rhodes of Bangkok, Thailand and Jake Crmeans of Sparks, NV; her adopted family Karen Duff and Jim Morris of Sparks, NV; step children Hattie B. Isham and John (Jack) C. Isham IV of Lebanon, TN and husband John C. Isham III.
Born in Hemet, CA and raised in Reno, NV. She went to Reno High School and later received a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice from American Military University. Adina was always passionate about community service and worked with many non-profit organizations in the Reno area. Later she became a graphic designer for Bally Technologies. With her quirky sense of humor, positive attitude and beautiful smile Adina easily made lifelong friends. She loved horror movies and anything to do with zombies. Her love of live music took them to several great local venues for alternative rock. Her favorite things to eat were good authentic mexican food and sushi. She and John surprised their friends and families by getting married in April of 2014 by luring them to the Santa Fe in downtown Reno for drinks and making the announcement there. All were welcome to walk around the corner to the Arch of Reno Wedding Chapel - leading to several other patrons joining the procession and sharing in their joy. To begin their life together, Adina and John drove across the country to Tennessee on a road trip that lasted three days with the thought that, if they both made it there alive, their marriage was meant to be. She was constantly amazed at how green this area is and would, occasionally, dance in the rain. In Tennessee, she continued working as a graphic designer for Whitman Publishing and later for OnLife Health. No services are planned locally; however, friends and family will be notified of a memorial and remembrance at Lake Tahoe in the spring.
Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, (615)262-3312.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019