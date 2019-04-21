Adolph Joseph "Dan" Danna



Reno - On April 16, 2019, at age 92, ADOLPH JOSEPH "DAN" DANNA passed away in Reno, Nevada. Dan was a member of the Catholic Italian American community which has culturally and economically blessed Reno-Sparks for the past 70 years. Dan was born on December 28, 1926, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Gioachino and Francesca (Loyacano) Danna, a Sicilian couple who came to America and settled in Los Angeles where Dan grew up and worked in his family's grocery store until 1940 when he and his family moved to Cucamonga, California. Dan worked on his family's farm until he was old enough to join the military. Before the end of World War II Dan enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard - Merchant Marine and served in the Merchant Marine until 1949 when he was honorably discharged from service. After being discharged, Dan worked 20 years for the Shady Grove Dairy in Southern California, then moved to Reno, Nevada, where he worked for Oroweat for another 20 years and finally finished his career working for Tony's Delicatessen.



On August 17, 1985, he married Jeanette Squatrito, the daughter of Anthony "Tony" and Anne Squatrito who owned Tony's Delicatessen on First Street in downtown Reno and later on Casazza Drive. Dan was a retired member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and also a member of the U.S. Merchant Marine World War II Group, the High Sierra Merchant Marine Club and Sons of Italy. He is listed on the U.S. Navy Log National Registry of Sea Service.



Public Viewing will take place from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23 at the WALTON'S -ROSS, BURKE & KNOBEL MORTUARY located at 2155 Kietzke Lane in Reno with a Rosary from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The Mass Service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 24 at the ST. ROSE of LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 100 Bishop Manogue Drive in Reno, followed by a committal services at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, 2700 N. Virginia St. in Reno.



Dan is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jeanette: by his two sons, two daughters, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, three nieces, one nephew and five great-nephews.



In June 2018, as a Veteran of World War II, Dan Danna participated in an Honor Flight which enabled him to visit the World War II Memorial in Washington DC. In his final moments Dan thanked God for all the blessings of his life. He was a loving and devoted husband who loved his wife, his family, his Italian heritage, his Catholic faith and his country. ADOLPH JOSEPH "DAN" DANNA spread joy and encouragement to everyone who was privileged to be a part of his life. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019