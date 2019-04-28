|
Aidan Luis Diaz
Reno - Aidan Luis Diaz, much-loved son, brother, grandson, and friend went home to his heavenly Father on April 15, 2019 at age 20.
Aidan was born at Saint Mary's Hospital on August 1, 1998 in Reno, Nevada to Kathryn Johnson (Diaz) and Jose Luis Diaz. His name means "fiery one" in Gaelic, and he certainly lived up to his name. He was constantly talking or dancing, and as a toddler liked to wander down the beach to visit families; plopping down and chatting away. After a challenging road, he graduated from Wooster High School in 2016 with his best friend at his side. He adored music and played the guitar; he was always thinking, whether making a list of his least favorite things (wind being number 1) or how music has so many patterns and colors. His mind and heart were intricate and beautiful. We will miss him and his great big laugh.
Aidan is survived by his parents, Kathryn and Luis, as well as his sister, Kaelan. You are missed beyond words.
There will be a memorial celebration of Aidan's life on May 5, 2019 at 11:00am at Walton's Funeral Home on 2nd and Vine, with a reception immediately to follow.
If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019