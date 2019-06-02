|
Al Mintz
Reno - IN MEMORY
We are so sad to announce that Al Mintz, 76, passed away
suddenly from a heart attack on Christmas morning, 2018. He was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friend. He was employed by Seniors Helping Seniors at the time of his death. He was loved by his family, friends and clients. Al spent many years of his life being a furniture rep and later remodeling and decorating numerous homes in Florida, Colorado, California and Reno. He is survived by his brother, Steve, sisters Amy and Roslyn "Roz" Zimmerman, niece, Laura LaMere (Bernie) and their daughter, Jolie, nephew, Ken Zimmerman(Jenni) and their daughter, Emily. He will be truly missed!
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 2, 2019