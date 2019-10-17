|
Alan D. Knox
Sparks - Alan D. Knox, 82, passed away in Reno, NV on October 11, 2019. Alan was born on June 10, 1937 in Shanghai, China. Alan is survived by his wife Judy Knox, 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren.
Services for Alan will be held on October 18, 2019 at Crosswinds Assembly of God, 2100 El Rancho Drive, Sparks. Viewing will be from 10:00 am till 11:00 am with a service to start at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019