Alan Harney Glover



The vastness of life is filled with openings to transform our world into a morally decent society and it takes a very special individual to capitalize on those openings. Alan Harney Glover was that leader in life who embraced every opening to serve another, our community and our society; his tireless quest to make our world a better place will be cherished forever. On November 30, 2020, Alan began his rest.



On June 10, 1949, Alan was born to Nelson and Peggy Glover in Carson City, Nevada. Alan was a lifelong Carson City resident and as a child attended school at both St. Teresa Avila Catholic School and Carson City High School (Class of 1968). After graduation from high school, Alan attended the University of Nevada in Reno and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Administration, with a minor in History and Literature.



Alan stayed in his home town and married his wife of 38 years, Harle. Together, Alan and Harle raised their three children Kim, Jamie and Amanda and maintained a humbled balance on family, career and community. Alan, known as Paga to his grandchildren, also loved traveling with his family and friends, spending time in his garden and telling stories. Alan had a unique ability of bringing the past to life through his stories, hobbies, antique restoration and work in genealogy. Alan was also an outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman.



Equally a part of his tribute to family, Alan would visit local cemeteries every Memorial Day to care for and maintain the graves of family members that went before him.



In 1974, at the age of 23, Alan began his career as the youngest Assemblyman elected in Nevada history, additionally he worked at the Charles B. Marriage Insurance Company while holding office. As Alan's public service career continued, he served four terms with the Nevada State Assembly and one term with the Nevada State Senate. In 1985, Alan commenced his dedication to public service when he was elected as Carson City's Clerk-Recorder where he served for over 20 years. Between his terms as the Clerk-Recorder, Alan also worked a short while with Nevada Power. He ultimately retired as Clerk-Recorder in 2014



In 2001, Alan was one of three officials appointed by Judge Todd Russell to lead the Nevada Congressional redistricting. Alan and his partners were very successful in the redistricting project by redrawing the four congressional districts to within one percent of the equal population. Their efforts greatly increased the number of competitive legislative districts which resulted in better representation for Nevada citizens.



As a member of his community, Alan was also active in several civic, fraternal and faith based organizations, which included: Rotary President (1997-1998) and a longtime Rotary Member, Province President and House Corporation Board President of Phi Delta Theta International Fraternity (bond #4), Nevada Association of County Election Officials, President of the County Fiscal Officers Association, and a Member of the Knights of Columbus.



Alan was a humble, kind and generous man. He was loved by many and will be missed by even more. Alan was preceded in death by his parents Nelson and Peggy Glover.



Alan is survived in life by his loving wife Harle Glover; Brother, Bruce Glover (Colleen); Children, Amanda Glover (Dave Miller), Jamie Larkin (David) and Kim Wilkinson (Mike); Grand Children, Trevor Ratzky (Lexi), Kole Manes (Scotti), Mackenzie Ingraham (Cody), Benjamin Larkin and Camille Larkin; Great Grand Children, Beau Manes, Brooks Manes and Baby Ingraham; Nieces and Nephews, Kelly Woodward (Chris), John Glover (Kristi) and Michael "Murph" Glover (Jessica).



A private ceremony will be held for Alan on December 5, 2020. The family requests in lieu of sending flowers, please send a donation to:



St Teresa Catholic School Alan Glover Scholarship Fund 567 S. Richmond Ave. Carson City, NV 89703









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store