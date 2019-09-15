|
|
Albert J. Melrose
Sparks - Albert J. (Al) Melrose passed away August 28, 2019. He was 93.
Al was a native of Santa Monica, California. He was a graduate of Saint Monica's High School, Santa Monica City College and University of Sothern California.
Al served as a Radarman in the US Navy during World War II. His tour of duty took him to the South Pacific aboard the USS San Clemente.
Al enjoyed a long career in sales and investor relations for aerospace and technology companies in California
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Sparks, Son Mark Kelly of Oregon, Daughter, Dana Sommer (Frank), grandsons Kenny and Tommy Sommer all of California; brothers David Melrose (Brenda) of Oregon and Tim Melrose (Robin)of California as well as cousins, nephews and nieces.
Services will be held Friday, September 20 at 2pm at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to May Arboretum, in memory of Albert J. Melrose, Attention Bill Carlos, 1595 N. Sierra St. Reno NV 89503.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 15, 2019