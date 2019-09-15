Services
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Melrose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert J. Melrose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert J. Melrose Obituary
Albert J. Melrose

Sparks - Albert J. (Al) Melrose passed away August 28, 2019. He was 93.

Al was a native of Santa Monica, California. He was a graduate of Saint Monica's High School, Santa Monica City College and University of Sothern California.

Al served as a Radarman in the US Navy during World War II. His tour of duty took him to the South Pacific aboard the USS San Clemente.

Al enjoyed a long career in sales and investor relations for aerospace and technology companies in California

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Sparks, Son Mark Kelly of Oregon, Daughter, Dana Sommer (Frank), grandsons Kenny and Tommy Sommer all of California; brothers David Melrose (Brenda) of Oregon and Tim Melrose (Robin)of California as well as cousins, nephews and nieces.

Services will be held Friday, September 20 at 2pm at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to May Arboretum, in memory of Albert J. Melrose, Attention Bill Carlos, 1595 N. Sierra St. Reno NV 89503.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.