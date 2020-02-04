|
|
Albert Leon Wasilewski
Reno - Albert "Al" Leon Wasilewski passed away on January 22, 2020.
Al was born on March 28, 1920 in Cleveland, OH to Vincent And Rose H. (Kozak) Wasilewski. Al married his sweetheart Margaret "Peggy" F. Kosko on December 31, 1938. A few years later they would move to Arizona with their infant son Albert "Alan" Jr. Al enlisted in the Army and in 1944 served overseas. His daughter Margaret "Peggy" Ann was born during his absence.
During World War II, Al served with the 103rd Infantry Division ("The Cactus Division") in the European Theater and saw combat during the Battle of the Bulge, Ardennes General Operations, Hurtgen Forest, Rhineland General Operations, Central Europe General Operations, and ended the war at Brenner Pass near the Austrian/Italian border. He was decorated with the Combat Infantryman's Badge and the EAME Campaign Ribbon with 3 bronze stars/1 overseas bar.
When Al returned from the service, he would resume his trade as a mechanic and would eventually open his own business in Scottsdale AZ. In 1960, the family moved to Reno where Al would go to work for Harrah's Automobile Collection, remaining there for 27 years. He was a master craftsman and participated in many key restoration projects including the 1906 Thomas Flyer, Ford Tri-Motor Aircraft, and Harrah's iconic Yacht "The Thunderbird". Al's interests included fishing, woodworking and later, gardening, and became well known for his excellent and abundant tomatoes.
Al was loved by his family, many friends and neighbors and will be sorely missed. He was known for his charming smile, easy-going nature, and generosity.
Al was preceded in death by his wife Peggy, his parents, Vincent and Rose Wasilewski, his brothers, Vincent Jr., Leon, and Frank, and sister Eleanor Rayner. He is survived by his son Albert "Alan" Wasilewski, Jr. (Judi), his daughter Margaret "Peggy" A. Turner (Stephen), three grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Ave., Reno on February 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020