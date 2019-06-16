Services Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel 2155 Kietzke Lane Reno , NV 89502 775-323-4154 Service 11:00 AM St. Luke's Lutheran Church 3835 Lakeside Drive Reno , NV View Map Burial 1:30 PM Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery Viewing St. Luke's Lutheran Church 3835 Lakeside Drive Reno , NV View Map Resources More Obituaries for Albin Kaiser Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Albin "Al" Kaiser

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Albin "Al" Kaiser



Reno - ALBIN "AL" KAISER, a longtime Reno resident and a respected local pharmacist and business owner, left this world peacefully on June 2, 2019, joining his wife Carol who preceded him in death.



Born February 1, 1933 in rural Mellette County, South Dakota, Albin Loyd Kaiser was the seventh of eleven children and the youngest son born to Tobias and Pauline Kaiser. When "Sonny" was two years old, his parents moved to Hot Springs, South Dakota where he attended public school. Known throughout the Black Hills as an outstanding athlete and tough competitor, Sonny Kaiser won numerous awards throughout his high school career.



After graduating high school in 1951, Sonny attended Chadron State Teachers College in Nebraska on a track scholarship. After one year at Chadron, Sonny was offered a track scholarship to South Dakota State College where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1956.



Al's first job as a pharmacist was a one-year internship at Casey Drug in Chamberlain, South Dakota, and it was there that he met the woman who would later become his wife of 54 years, Carol Schmidt, a nursing student attending college in Aberdeen.



After completing the internship, Al accepted a job offer at Bert's Drugstore in Anchorage, Alaska. Packing everything he owned into a Rambler station wagon, he headed up the Alcan Highway to become the 229th registered pharmacist in the State of Alaska. Carol joined him a year later, and for the next four years, they enjoyed everything Alaska had to offer. In 1962, they returned to the states, and on June 21st, 1963 they were married in Carol's hometown of Pipestone, Minnesota.



The couple settled in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it was there that their three children - Kimberly, Kirk and Kevin were born. After eight years of managing pharmacies in Las Vegas, Al and Carol had finally saved enough money to open their own pharmacy, so in 1970, the family moved to Reno, Nevada. In January of 1971, South Hills Pharmacy opened its doors for business in a shopping center surrounded by fields and pastures just outside the Reno city limits on Del Monte Lane.



As owner and pharmacist at South Hills Pharmacy, Al's warm and genuine personality combined with his professional knowledge gained from years of experience in retail pharmacy made him a true family pharmacist, a friend and a trusted confidant of numerous generations of Northern Nevada residents. In total, Al owned and operated three Reno pharmacies and managed numerous others over a professional career that spanned more than 50 years of service as a pharmacist in Nevada.



Al retired from pharmacy in 1996, and he and Carol spent the next ten years traveling worldwide and enjoying their grandchildren. In 2006, Al interrupted his retirement to help a first-time pharmacy owner get her business up and running. Although intended to be temporary, Al stayed with Flying Diamond Pharmacy for the next nine years as the managing pharmacist, mentor and dear friend of the owner, Wanda Hill. Al retired from pharmacy for the last time in 2015.



Al Kaiser was preceded in death by Carol, his wife of 54 years; parents Toby and Pauline Kaiser; brothers Ben, Edward, Lester and Leonard Kaiser; and sisters Esther Schrecengost and Deanna Bauman.



He is survived by his daughter Kimberly, sons Kirk (Michelle) and Kevin Kaiser; grandchildren Ashley Verling (Dean) and Cody Kaiser; great-grandson Parker Verling; sisters Ella White, Dorothy Trommer, Lila Mathiot, and Barbara Anderson (Wally); and numerous nieces and nephews.



"Al Kaiser was an amazing athlete, pharmacist, mentor, coach, father, grandfather, friend and husband. He will be missed by many, but his memory and legacy will live on forever in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known him."



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday June 21, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church located at 3835 Lakeside Drive, Reno with fellowship and lunch to follow at noon in the church hall. There is a viewing prior to the service, and burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery for any wishing to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations "In memory of Al Kaiser" to further heart research programs at UNR Medical School can be directed to: UNR Foundation, Mail Stop 0162, Reno, NV 89557. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries