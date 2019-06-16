Alec Michael Murray



Reno - On Saturday, June 8, 2019 our sweet son Alec Michael Murray gained his angel wings. Born on July 11, 2005 to Martin Lee and Victoria Paige Tripp Murray, Alec brought much happiness and joy to his loving family. He had just finished the eighth grade at Swope Middle School.



From the time he was a little guy, Alec enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, exploring, skiing, watching movies and playing video and board games. From Cars to Star Wars he loved binge watching movies and reading books -- the Hobbit and Harry Potter series were some of his favorites. In order to tie his shoes, Alec invented his own knot to do the job. Through school and as a Cub and Boy Scouts, he made many friends. Alec was a foodie even creating his own sushi roll, but his favorites consisting of mostly Kraft macaroni and cheese and bean and cheese burritos were considered high-end to him. Alec had a sweet disposition, loved animals - especially turtles, a keen sense of humor and a sweet smile.



In addition to his loving parents and older brother Ian, Alec is survived by numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him greatly.



Alec will be remembered at a memorial service on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Walton's Sierra Chapel at 875 W. Second Street, Reno Nevada.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Alec Murray to Crisis Support Services of Nevada, P.O. Box 8016, Reno, Nevada 89507, www.cssnv.org or to the Benjamin Clark Foundation https://www.benjaminclarkfoundation.com/



If you or anyone you know is struggling and needs help, call 1-800-273-8255, text LISTEN to 839863 or visit the website at www.cssnv.org Crisis Support Services of Nevada's staff and volunteers are available 24/7/36.



If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary