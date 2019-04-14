|
Aletha Maxine Kelso
Reno - Born on October 25, 1921, Maxine passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of March 30, 2019.
She was born in Flint, MI to Helen Mae Glidden (Whiteside) and Claire Whiteside. She was preceded in passing by her parents, two ex-husbands (John E. Harwood and Robert S. Smiddy) and her husband of 51 years, Minor L. Kelso (Lt. Col., Ret.) who passed on March 16, 2013.
Maxine graduated from Central High School, Flint, MI; attended Flint Junior College; received Comtometer Certification from Felt & Tarrant Ltd. Comtometer School; studied at New York School of Interior Design; and studied real estate in Arizona.
During her lifetime she worked in MI as a comptometer school recruiter and in payroll at Fischer Body. In Tucson, AZ, she was a residential realtor and top salesman for the entire Lusk Organization, selling an average of 120 homes a year, more than any man on the crew in the late 1950's. In NV, she worked as an interior decorator and as a business owner and manager.
Maxine is survived by her (for geneology purposes, adopted (as newborn) daughter, Kathleen Sarman (Stan), grandson Chris Sarman (Christina), granddaughter Helen Calaway (Kevin), grandson Adam Sarman (Ashley) and five great-grandchildren.
Maxine was a colorful, determined, energetic person. She lived a long, full life but in the last years developed Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. Her strong will, independence, and determination to live life on her own terms contributed to the 97 1/2 yrs. of age she reached when she passed. She had enjoyed homemaking and entertaining friends and family up into her mid-nineties. She was very creative and loved dancing, cooking, decorating, reading, and had a green thumb with plants. She loved animals, especially her last dogs Mickey and Buddy who have been happily living with her daughter and son-in-law.
We send special thanks to the wonderful Cascades of the Sierra staff who cared for her so fondly and well, Infinity Hospice for the comfort she received at end of life, all of her friends, neighbors, and medical and legal professionals. So many helped maked daily living easier for Maxine as well as for our family during a difficult time.
Whether remembered as a fun-loving hoot, whirlwind of energy, or strong storm, Maxine will not be forgotten.
Years ago Maxine made cremation arrangements through Neptune Society and requested that no services be held. She will be placed with her husband at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Fernley, NV. She loved animals and would appreciate any donations to be made to an animal shelter of your choice.
"And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make."
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019