Alexander Carroll Seller, 25, was born on December 11th, 1994 and passed away from what is believed to have been a Grand Mal seizure on July 31st, 2020. He was born and raised in Northern Nevada. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Dinan Jane Perry, Terrance Victor Seller, Herbert Chester Smith and Uncle Christopher Wade Wiseman. Alex is survived by his parents Kevin and Robyn Seller, sister Makena Seller, Grandparents Mary and Steve Roberts, Lynn Johnson Seller, Aunts and Uncles Michelle Goodwin, Debbie Brown, Steven Brown, Vicky Wiseman, Beau Perry, Kelly Perry, Stephanie (Stephen) White, Joe Roberts (John Scranton), Lance (Susana) Butcher, cousins Zacary Brown, Matthew Brown, Melissa Knight, Melinda Knight Alyssa Wiseman, Thea White, Jayme White, Colby Butcher, Mya Butcher, Lee Butcher, Tanner (Claudia) Perry, Ebony (Michael) Stefanelli and Shelby Goodwin. Day! He also leaves behind many more loving family and longtime friends including Daniel Lee and Emily Gadbois, many of whom he met in his youth at Wooster High School.
From a young age, Alex was unendingly ambitious, joining the International Baccalaureate Program, where he excelled in his advanced studies while making those around him roar with laughter. Alex was always eager to learn anything he could, particularly about neurology, history, literature, music, mathematics, and politics. He had documentaries and podcasts playing all night long, much to the chagrin of his parents. Beyond that, he enjoyed frequent late night video game binges with his friends, a varied and changing collection of music, and several horrendously salty plates of food while he learned to cook. In his down time, he enjoyed bonding with his parents and sister, Makena Seller, by relentlessly teasing and prodding at them.
To his friends and family, Alex was known to be cuttingly brilliant, obscenely hilarious, and fiercely protective when one managed to get on his good side. While he had spent 7 years battling epilepsy and 2 years battling dermatomyocitis, he never lost hope. Accompanied by his family, Alex was unafraid to pursue any new treatments and procedures; in fact, he looked forward to them. He had intended to pursue a degree in Biochemical Engineering to use his experiences, passion, and intellect to help those struggling with the same conditions.
Alex did everything he could to make a difference in the world, and while he did not get the time he deserved here, he has made a lasting impact on everyone he met. The family would like to thank the neurology and rheumatology teams at Stanford Medical Center, Renown Medical Center, and NeuroPace. There are no planned services at this time. In lieu flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Epilepsy Foundation at https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate
