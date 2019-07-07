Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Walton's Sierra Chapel
875 W. Second Street
Alexander Gary Green

Alexander Gary Green Obituary
Alexander Gary Green

Reno - It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that our beloved son and brother, Alex Green, passed on June 17, 2019.

Alex was an accomplished skier and a talented photographer who loved to travel, golf, and spend time outdoors.

Alex will be missed every day by his father Gary, his mother Claudia, his siblings Kevin, Ryan, and Dana, and his loving uncles, aunts, cousins, grandmother, and friends.

A celebration of Alex's life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Walton's Sierra Chapel, located at 875 W. Second Street.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alex may be made to the Northern Nevada Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness at naminorthernnevada.org

If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 7, 2019
