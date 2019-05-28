Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel
2155 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89502
775-323-4154
Reno - Alfred J Gangi, 84, of Reno, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from heart failure, at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV.

Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Alfred was better known to his friends and family as "Fred." He graduated from Northeastern University, with a degree in mechanical engineering and put those skills to good use over the course of his life, as he was able to envision and subsequently develop and market products or processes that influenced many industries. His technical aptitude and creative energy allowed him to have a career that he loved; a true entrepreneur, he started and ran several companies in fields as diverse as healthcare, waste management/recycling, and computer hardware development and design. Most notably, he maintained the role of Chief Executive Officer of Newest Computers, Inc. until his death.

Married for nearly 62 years, he and his wife Dorothy were blessed with four children. He was never too busy to make time for his family, always putting his family first! He was also a devout parishioner at St. Therese Church of the Little Flower in Reno where he ushered every Sunday, at the noon Mass until health issues prevented him from doing so.

Fred is survived by his wife Dorothy I. Gangi, his son Alfred M. Gangi, and his two daughters: Anne Marie Gangi and Dorothea A. Durand and her husband Richard. He is predeceased by his youngest daughter Karen A. Gangi. Cherished grandfather of Richard Durand III, his wife Kelli, and Evan Durand. Fred also leaves behind his brother, Joseph Gangi, and many other family members in the New England area.

Visitation (Wake): Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 4:00pm - 8:00pm

Location - Ross, Burke & Knobel Mortuary

2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno

Funeral Service: Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at 10:00am

Location - St Therese Church of the Little Flower Catholic Church

875 E. Plumb Lane, Reno

Interment Service: This date is not yet scheduled, as his Cremation will be after the Funeral.

Location - Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery

2700 N. Virginia Street, Reno, NV
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 28, 2019
