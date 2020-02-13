|
Alfred Lee Jarret
On January 23,2020, Alfred Lee Jarret passed away suddenly at the age of 67. Fred was born November 28, 1952 in San Diego, CA. He went to school in Lowell, MA and became a Master Electrician. He is survived by two children, two grandchildren, and his wife of 41 years. He was preceded in death by his godson. He loved his grandchildren and animals immensely, and will be dearly missed. A service will be held on Sat., February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the IBEW Local 401, 2713 E. 4th St., Reno, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020