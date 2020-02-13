Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Jarret
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Lee Jarret

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Lee Jarret Obituary
Alfred Lee Jarret

On January 23,2020, Alfred Lee Jarret passed away suddenly at the age of 67. Fred was born November 28, 1952 in San Diego, CA. He went to school in Lowell, MA and became a Master Electrician. He is survived by two children, two grandchildren, and his wife of 41 years. He was preceded in death by his godson. He loved his grandchildren and animals immensely, and will be dearly missed. A service will be held on Sat., February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the IBEW Local 401, 2713 E. 4th St., Reno, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -