Alfredo Panelli



1933 - 2020



Alfredo Panelli, beloved husband, father and Nonno of Sparks, Nevada passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the age of 87 after several months of declining health. He passed peacefully at home with his family and is now reunited with his treasured wife, Raffaella.



Born in Lammari, Lucca, Italy on March 29, 1933, to Nicola and Nella (Bullentini) Panelli. Alfredo was the oldest of three children. In 1952 he came to America in search of more opportunities. He went back to Italy in 1956 and married the love of his life, Raffaella Della Santa. They settled in Sparks in 1957 and raised their family.



Alfredo worked at Reno Mill Works for 14 years. From there he went to work for the City of Reno in public works and retired after 26 years at the age of 59. He loved retirement and met friends for coffee twice a week, walked every day and swam several days a week. He was an avid gardener and planted a vegetable garden every year. He loved to dance, cook, bake bread, drink a good glass of wine and eat good food, especially pasta. He also loved getting together with family and friends at home, Sons and Daughters of Italy and Italian Catholic Federation dinners and Western Village. He was a good provider. Taking his family on several trips back to Italy for wonderful vacations.



He was a master at barbecuing huge steaks, chicken marinated by Raffaella, huge mushrooms he harvested from the Tahoe Basin and Pyramid Lake areas and most especially, hot dogs for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He enjoyed most sports and played soccer in Italy and Reno. He liked to hunt birds and to fish on the Truckee River and at Pyramid Lake. He also bowled for many years in the City of Reno League. He was an avid fan of and loved the San Francisco Giants, 49ers, Warriors and his favorite golfer, Tiger Woods. Additionally, like his great grandchildren he never missed an opportunity to watch professional wrestling on TV.



Alfredo was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 58 years and brother Mario. He is survived by his sister Giovanna Di Gino, his brother-in-law Guido Della Santa (Gabriella) and numerous nieces and nephews all of Italy. As well as by his daughter Elena Mello (Don) and son Nick Panelli (Adrianne and her daughters Kayte Makowski and Kayleen Eggleston), cherished grandchildren Jessica Pintar (Josh), Jennifer Mello, Dominic and Anthony Panelli, and adored great-grandchildren Jayden and Landen Pintar.



Special thanks to Alfredo's devoted family, friends, caregivers and everyone at St. Mary's Hospice.



Alfredo's funeral mass will be at Immaculate Conception Church on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. Attendance will be limited and masks and social distancing are required. Unfortunately there will not be a reception due to gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to the church at 2900 North McCarran Blvd, Sparks, 89431.



Nonno, we are going to miss your stories, laughter and love for each major San Francisco sports team that you passed onto us. As Nonni often wrote in Italian on birthday cards to never forget both of you, we will never forget you. Thank you for coming to America and creating the beautiful life that you did. Until we meet again, Godspeed. Give Nonni a big hug from all of us.









