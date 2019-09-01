|
|
Alice Anne (Molasky) Arman
- - 1/10/1935 - 8/18/2019
Alice Anne passed away at her home on August 18, 2019.
Born to the union of Jerome Harold Molasky and Helen Elizabeth Smith, Alice Anne spent her formative years in Dayton, Ohio, predominantly raised by her grandmother Helen "Hun" M. (Gross) Smith. She developed a passion for the arts, including modeling, dancing, theater, and was a wonderful pianist. She attended the University of Dayton, earning a master's degree in English with Summa Cum Laude distinction.
Following graduation, Alice Anne relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada with her father. It was there she married Charles Anthony Gould, an accomplished musical entertainer. Soon after, they made their home in Reno Nevada.
In 1972, Alice Anne and her three boys made their home in Carson City Nevada, where she was Assistant Marketing and Entertainment Director for the Ormsby House. She was subsequently employed with the Nevada Division of Insurance, working her way from Administrative Secretary to Chief Insurance Examiner.
Always pursuing further opportunities, Alice Anne attended the University of San Francisco, School of Law where she earned a Juris Doctor degree. Upon completion she returned to Carson City, Nevada, where she re-established employment with the Nevada Division of Insurance as an attorney. In 1995, she was appointed to serve as the State of Nevada Insurance Commissioner. As the longest serving Commissioner (13 years), she helped shape many accomplishments. Among those included a physician's liability insurance company, policy-holder life insurance payments for holocaust beneficiaries, and the transition of worker's compensation from a state operation to private insurance. While in this capacity she earned numerous awards in the insurance industry.
In 1998, Alice Anne married her childhood sweetheart, Marine Lieutenant Colonel, Phillip T. Arman. They traveled throughout the country, as well as in Europe and Asia. They remained in Carson City following her retirement from the State of Nevada.
Alice Anne was a beautiful, giving, intelligent, loving and tenacious woman. She deeply cared about those around her. She will be missed by her family and those touched by her presence.
Alice Anne is survived by her husband and love of her life Phillip; her sons John C. Gould (Karen), Anthony R. Gould, David H. Gould (Sarina); her seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the St. Paul's Lutheran Family, 1201 N. Saliman Road, Carson City, Nevada.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that contributions be made to the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center or the Nevada Humane Society.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019