Alice Katherine Allen
Reno - Alice Katherine was born on September 14, 1938 on a farm, know as the Oliva Farm. Alice died peacefully in the early morning of May 1, 2020.
Her parents were Fred and Edith Oliva. The farm is now being used for the University of Nevada student housing, located at 1900 Valley Rd. in Reno.
While growing up, she loved riding horses with her older sister Grace. Alice also loved going to the rodeos and helping her father with daily choirs.
After graduating from Reno High School, she married Lawrence W. Allen in 1958, and two boys Lawrence and Loren and the family remained in Reno.
After the death of her husband in 2012, she spent all of her time with her dogs, her german shepherds Crystal and Cassie, and if she had any spare time, she loved to go to the malls and shopping. She remained close to the boys.
She leaves behind her two sons, Lawrence and Loren, and nephew Alvin Raffetto.
Funeral services will be private, and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Mt. View Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, her wishes were to send donations to the SPCA/Humane Society in her name and love for animals.
Mom, we love you! Lawrence and Loren
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 3 to May 10, 2020