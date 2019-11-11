Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Alice Lorene McIntyre

Alice Lorene McIntyre Obituary
Alice Lorene McIntyre

Reno - Alice Lorene McIntyre, 93, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones in Carson City, NV on November 6, 2019.

Alice was born May 23, 1926 in Battle Creek, MI to Loren and Elsie (Green) Garfield. She married the love of her life, Donald Strong McIntyre, on June 16, 1946. She lived in Reno for 49 years before moving to Carson City in 2012. Alice worked for Kelloggs in Battle Creek, MI and for Garfield's Fabrics, Sears and Douglass Design in Reno, but her most cherished role was that of wife and mother. She was a past member of the Reno Promenaders, Twirlaways and Capital Cutups Square Dancing Clubs and the Silver Rounds Dance Club.

Alice will be remembered for her exquisite style, caring nature, positive attitude and devotion to family and friends. Her hobbies included dancing, bowling, dressmaking, golf and spending time with loved ones. She was passionate about family, friends and dancing. Many times she was able to enjoy all three at the same time!

Alice was preceded in death by her husband Don in 1998, parents, Loren and Elsie Garfield, brother, Harold Garfield and partner, Ric Rose. She is survived by her son, Tim (Carol), daughter, Pam Wynn (Gale), sister-in-law, Jessica Appleton, two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and twelve step-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Walton's Sierra Chapel, 875 W. Second St. Reno, NV. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that those so inclined, make a donation in Alice's name to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

macular.org

American Macular Degeneration Foundation

PO Box 515

Northampton, MA 01061-0515

If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019
