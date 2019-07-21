Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Masonic Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Alice May Bowers


1930 - 2019
Alice May Bowers Obituary
Alice May Bowers

- - February 6th, 1930 - July 1st, 2019

Our sweet Alice was a positive, loving, and giving Mother, Grandmother, Wife, and Friend. She sparkled with kindness toward all who knew her. Alice graduated from Reno High School and went on to work at Nevada Bell for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Bowers, of 42 years, and is survived by her children, Michael Mendiola and Blane Mendiola, as well as her grandchildren Steven, Brian, and Amanda Mendiola, Melissa McCoy, Courtney Palmer and seven great grandchildren. Our family was blessed to have Alice for 89 years. We will love and miss her forever.

A heartfelt thanks from our family to the dedicated staff and caretakers at Summit Estates Senior Living, and the wonderful people at Kindred Hospice.

A combined graveside burial service for Roy and Alice will be held at the Masonic Memorial Gardens Cemetery, September 24th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 21, 2019
