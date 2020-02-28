|
|
Alice Owens Graves
Sparks - Alice Owens Graves, born on November 10,1930 in Evanston, Illinois died peacefully on October 31st, 2019 in Sparks, Nevada.
Beloved by all, she is survived by her children, David Graves, Diane Del Frate, Charlene Stevens and Tom Graves, as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She has joined her husband of 52 years,James S. Graves(d.2000)and daughter Karen Cramer(d.1974)in peaceful eternity.
Alice and Jim were married at beautiful Zephyr Point, Lake Tahoe in 1948, resided in Southern California before moving to Kenai, Alaska in 1968 and later, retiring in Sparks, Nevada. Mom's many achievements included church volunteerism, working for the Alaska State Library System in Kenai and Girdwood, painting water colors,quilting, playing the piano and learning to pilot a Piper PA-18 Super Cub.She enjoyed sharing gardening, quilting, baking and crafting with her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 11th-Open House-1-4 pm at 95 Arndell Way, Sparks, Nevada 89431... Family and friends are invited to join in this casual affair sharing stories and memories. Light refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you pay forward the kindnesses that Mom bestowed on others. Please contact and RSVP to Char Stevens at 775-354-6069
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020