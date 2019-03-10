|
Alice Rae Bass Fisher
- - Alice Rae Bass Fisher passed away unexpectedly on March 5, 2019. She was born June 19, 1948 at St Mary's Hospital to Raymond and Christine Bass. Their home was in Fallon and that is where she grew up and attended Churchill County Schools. She graduated High School in 1966 ,continuing her education at UNR. Alice graduated with a BA in Education in 1970 and a Masters Degree in Education in 1976. She started teaching in 1970 at Corbett Elementary School in Carson City, going on to teach at Seeliger Elementary School until her retirement. Her career was 38 years as a full time teacher and then she spent the next 10 years as a substitute teacher.
Alice was a special person, she loved everybody, especially children, always showing her interest in what they were doing or what they thought, she never met a stranger and she could talk for hours about most any subject. Alice drove from her home in Reno , every Sunday to play the organ at Naval Base Chapel, she did this for over 30 years.
Alice married John Fisher on August 7, 1977. Alice was an active member of Alpha Delta Kappa and American Association of University Women.
Preceded in death by her parents. Alice is survived by her husband, John Fisher; daughter and son-in-law, Christa Rae and Jess Rinehart; grandsons, Jess Rinehart and Brady Rinehart; brother, Richard Bass; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Fallon, with a Mass to Celebrate her life at 11 A M. Interment to follow at Churchill County Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928
