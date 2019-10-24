|
Allan E. Schultz
Allan E. Schultz joined his Lord in heaven on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The former U.S. Marine and newspaper printer took a n afternoon nap in his favorite chair, from which he never awoke. He was 88. He was born in Independence, Iowa, in 1931 and his first decade of life was spent in the Midwest and Canada as his father traveled as a Episcopal Priest. He moved to the Silver State in 1941 and would spend much of the rest o f his time on Earth calling Northern Nevada home. After graduating high school in Reno, he enlisted with the United States Marine Corps on his 18th birthday. One of his early duties: flying over the Nevada test site to evaluate how the plane and passengers would respond to flying through an above-ground atomic bomb detonation. The Marines were told to sit secure in their seats, shut their eyes and cover their ears for protection. No special gear was issued for the training flight, and his grandson is deeply saddened he never had a chance to rib his dear grandfather about this. Only a nuclear explosion could make the patriarch as simultaneously imposing, caring, serious and endearing. After serving in the Korean War, Allan was discharged from the services as staff sergeant. He would spend almost all of the next 35 years working Reno's newspaper presses, where'd he'd occasionally catch his co-workers black handed with ink he hid away, or suffer his own ignoble defeats attempting to fend off chocolate chip cookie attacks. He also made sure the daily miracle of newspaper production didn't cease even as the Truckee River flooded the Reno Gazette-Journal's facilities. He spent retirement traveling with his wife, Susan, hunting with those lucky and loved enough to be invited, and volunteering his time with the Sparks Sertoma Club or the Sparks Elks Lodge. In addition to his wife, he is survived by Patrice Norton (Dan) , Allan Schultz (Deonne, deceased), Wesley Schultz, Carol Fesser (Danny), David Wise (Jeanne), William Wise (Amanda), Catherine Wise and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He joins his parents Gerhart Otto Schultz and Alice Frances Westley Ergenbright (Oliver). Allan's funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1135 12th St., Sparks. A reception will follow. He will be interred at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sparks Sertoma Club or Elks Lodge.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019