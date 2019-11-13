Resources
Allan William Lindsay

Allan William Lindsay

Allan William Lindsay died on November 8, 2019 at Renown Regional Hospital at the age of 76. He was born to William and Dolores on March 16, 1943. He was Married to his wife Margaret on April 19, 1968. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Brother (David), and precious Grandson (Kurtis Ryne). He is survived by wife Margaret, Son Matthew (Shelli), Daughter Andrea Lindsay Sei, Grandchildren E.J Kindrick, Taylor and Brooklynn Sei.

Allan loved riding motorcycles, using the HAM radio, rebuilding antique clocks and reading scriptures. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and services will be held on Saturday November 16th at 10:30am at the Rock Blvd LDS chapel. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
