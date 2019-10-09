Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Althea Pappas Cladianos

Althea Pappas Cladianos

Reno - Althea Pappas Cladianos passed away October 7, 2019. Born on April 8, 1949 in Reno, Althea was the eldest child of Vaslie and Nick Pappas, who, in addition to her nephew and godson Alec Patrick Lynn, her cousin Eleni Sophia Karkazis, and several beloved aunts and uncles, preceded her in death. Althea was a graduate of Earl Wooster Senior High School and Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Illinois, earning a degree in history and her teaching credentials. Althea continued to live and work in the Chicago area for more than twenty years, teaching and later representing Euclid Insurance Services, Inc.

Althea returned to Reno to marry the love of her life, Pete Cladianos, Jr., and they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Kiki, who Althea adored. The center of her life was her Greek Orthodox Faith, her family and her friends. An excellent cook, Althea was happiest when entertaining. She enjoyed watching football, gardening, traveling with Pete, and doting on the family Wheaten Terrier, Maddie. Althea treasured her friends, and they reflected her love with loyalty and faithful tenderness.

Althea is loved and survived by her husband of 30 years, Pete, daughter Leslie Cladianos Virden and son-in-law Trent, brother Jim (Dawn), sisters Cathryn Taylor (J. Karl) and Cynthia Lynn (Ron), sister-in-law, Katherene Latham, niece Sarah Pappas, nephews Ryon Lynn, John Lynn, Nick Taylor, Nicholas Pappas, and Jackson Pappas, and cousins who are devoted to their "Eeah" or "EE".

The Trisagion Service will be held at St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church, 4795 Lakeside Drive in Reno, at 7pm on Monday, October 14. The funeral service also will be held at St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church at 10am on Tuesday, October 15. Burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Reno will follow.

Memorial donations may be offered to St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church, 4795 Lakeside Drive, Reno, NV 89509, or The Walk to End Alzheimer's of Northern Nevada, 639 Isbell Rd Ste. 240, Reno, NV 89509.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
