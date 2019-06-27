Services
The Gardens Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
2949 Austin Hwy
Fallon, NV 89406
(775) 423-8928
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Amy Lynn Leegard Obituary
Amy Lynn Leegard

- - Long time Fallon resident, Amy Lynn Leegard, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Amy was wife and a mother first and foremost in her life. Her husband Bob, worked heavy equipment and Amy, with their son, Tanner, traveled with Bob for all his jobs. They just celebrated their 23 wedding anniversary. Amy loved the outdoors, boating, camping and 4 wheeling

Preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; Cathy Husman; Connie Weiss. Amy is survived by her husband and son; sister, Christy Hawke; Nicole Ernst; nieces, Somer and Vinny; Ashley and Chris; Jesse; Brianna and Steven; Chelby; Scott and Whitney; Amber Brandon; Shane and Leslie ; numerous great nieces and nephews ; mother-in-law, Phyllis Leegard; sister in-law, Cheryl and Jim Tyler.

A Celebration of Amy's Life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 1:00 Pm at The Gardens Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 8406 775
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 27, 2019
