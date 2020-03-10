Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Carson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Margaret Wollnick Carson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy Margaret Wollnick Carson Obituary
Amy Margaret Wollnick Carson

Reno - Amy Margaret Wollnick Carson, 66, of Reno NV, passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020.

Born August 6, 1953 in Washington DC, she was the daughter of Nydia Wollnick and Donald Wollnick.

She is survived by her mother Nydia and Father Donald. Daughter Carley and son Joshua. Her sister Mary and Brother Steven.

She loved to bike, hike, and be out doors the last year of her life.

She was loved by her family and friends.

"Come to me…. I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -