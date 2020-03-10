|
Amy Margaret Wollnick Carson
Reno - Amy Margaret Wollnick Carson, 66, of Reno NV, passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020.
Born August 6, 1953 in Washington DC, she was the daughter of Nydia Wollnick and Donald Wollnick.
She is survived by her mother Nydia and Father Donald. Daughter Carley and son Joshua. Her sister Mary and Brother Steven.
She loved to bike, hike, and be out doors the last year of her life.
She was loved by her family and friends.
"Come to me…. I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020