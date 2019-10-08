Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Resources
More Obituaries for Ana Rosta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ana Marie Rosta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ana Marie Rosta Obituary
Ana Marie Rosta

Reno - Ana Rosta, loving wife, mother, and Noni passed away alongside family on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Ana was loved by many and inspired the best in everyone she knew. She was the pillar of her family, a creative soul who brought life to everything she touched.

Ana is survived by her husband, (Frank), son (Daniel), daughter (Lauren), Granddaughter (Maia), Son-in-Law (Brad), sister (Dominica), sister (Carol), and Brother (John), brother-in-laws (Mark & Fred), sister-in-law (Patti).
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Download Now