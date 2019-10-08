|
|
Ana Marie Rosta
Reno - Ana Rosta, loving wife, mother, and Noni passed away alongside family on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Ana was loved by many and inspired the best in everyone she knew. She was the pillar of her family, a creative soul who brought life to everything she touched.
Ana is survived by her husband, (Frank), son (Daniel), daughter (Lauren), Granddaughter (Maia), Son-in-Law (Brad), sister (Dominica), sister (Carol), and Brother (John), brother-in-laws (Mark & Fred), sister-in-law (Patti).
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019