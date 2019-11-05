|
Andrea Allyssa Elizabeth Hall
Andrea Allyssa Elizabeth Hall, at the age of 25, passed away on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019. From her birth in Hanford, California on September 12th, 1994 to her death on Saturday night Andrea was a loving, caring and compassionate young woman. Andrea was the second born child of a family of three. Andrea was a loving mother of a beautiful daughter that was her whole world. Even though Andrea left us too early her smile and kindness will forever fill the hearts of every one that knows her. Andrea is survived by her daughter Layla, her father Anthony, mother Jeanette, sister Carole, brother Jonathan, two nephews and three nieces. For information regarding a celebration of life service please contact Haili at (775) 225-8232.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019