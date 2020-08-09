Andreina (Ferrera) Casagrande
Reno, Nevada 1936 - 2020 - With great sadness, we announce the passing of Andreina Casagrande on August 2nd, 2020 at Renown Medical Center after complications from years-long health battle of Pulmonary & Heart issues. She entered into the arms of the Lord, surrounded by her son Fabio, brother Bruno, and grandson Christian. She was 84 years old.
Andreina was born in Craviasco, (Genova) Italy in 1936 to Antonio and Gemma Ferrera.
Despite enduring the hardships of WWII, Andreina grew up as a child in the mountains of Liguria Italy amidst nature, vineyards and hill sides.
As a young woman she loved to go dancing in the neighboring towns of Cassanesi and Tribognia where she met her husband, Giuseppe "Pino" Casagrande. They married and lived in Recco, Italy, building successful wholesale fruit & vegetable businesses. In the 1970's, they started making trips by sea to Reno, Nevada to visit her parents and brother on the Lituania Ranch. During the course of the next forty years she split her time between Reno, Nevada and Recco, Italy. Andreina was widowed in 1985 and now reunited with the love of her life after 35 years.
Andreina was a proud member of the Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church and Italian Catholic Federation. She was know for the love of flowers, cooking and her family. Her dedication and sacrifice for her loved ones was unparalleled. Andreina was the rock of our family and will be greatly missed.
Andreina was preceded in death by her loving husband Giuseppe Casagrande, and her parents Antonio and Gemma Ferrera. She is survived by her son Fabio Casagrande, brother Bruno Ferrera and grandson Christian Casagrande. She is also survived by her aunt Ines Lituania, cousins Andy and Rosemary Lituania, plus sister and brother-in-laws and many cousins throughout Italy.
We would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Comfort Keepers at Renown for all their care and compassion in the final weeks.
There will be a viewing held on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 5:30 - 7:30 pm at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W. Second Street, Reno, NV 89503.
The funeral service will be held Friday, August 14th, 2020 at Our Lady of Snows Catholic Church, with a wake to follow at Bruno's Ranch.
The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Andreina's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com