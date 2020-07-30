Andrew Francis "Oddie" Davis- Blackowl



Born April 26, 1986, Passed July 24, 2020



Oddie was born to Judith Davis and Antonio Blackowl Sr., He is proceeded in death by his dad-Antonio Blackowl Sr., Sister- Rita Davis-Blackowl, Uncles-Darrell "Koko", Randy, Jerry, Grandfather- Russell Davis, Great -Grandparents Francis and Ester Davis, William and Edith Shaw, and Marion and Edger Walema.



Oddie leaves behind his wife- Cassandra, children-Laila, Urijah, Naiya, Kimura, Kyra and Andrew Blackowl and Step-Children- Mia and Ray Decker. Mother- Judith Davis, Sisters- Victoria and Antionette, Brothers- Russell Davis, Antonio Blackowl Jr., and Norman Christy Jr., Grandmother- Alvarita Davis, Aunts - Lisa Marrietta, Rosemary Sullivan, Uncles- Carl Davis, Herbert Sullivan, Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Oddie, Attended Chemawa and Sherman Indian High School, receiving his GED at Kicking Horse Job Corp. in Montana. Oddie loved any physical challenges, but His passion was boxing. He began boxing at the age of 8 years old. As he grew older and into his adult years he would come to learn and love the arts of MMA and Ju-Jitsu Sports. Competing and placing in tournaments. Training his friends and Local gyms. He used his boxing skills to train at gyms in exchange for Ju-Jitsu training.



He enjoyed his traveling with family and friends to visit in Montana, California, Utah, Idaho, Arizona, not to forget Burning Man. He made friends wherever he traveled to and was always down to have a good laugh.



Andrew has crossed paths with so many and will be missed. Everyone who has met him has an "Oddie story". From the family of Andrew Davis-Blackowl, we thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.



Traditional Burning will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 Starting at 7pm. Judie's Residence in Wadsworth, NV.



Viewing will be held at Ross, Burke, and Knoble Mortuary 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno NV 89502 on Saturday, August 1, 2020 starting at 8am to 11am. A Small Service will be held at 11am, burial to follow in Nixon Cemetery, Nixon Nv at 1pm.









