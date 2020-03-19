|
Andrew Jay "Andy" "Buck" Morehead
Born in Hollywood, CA August 31, 1938 to Jay Andrew Morehead and Barbara Balch Davison and died in Reno, NV February 24, 2020 - but not before running his last race, working his last auction, timing the Angeles Crest 100 (AC100) one more time and enjoying a final glass of red wine.
"Buck" was raised in Maywood, CA. After graduating Bell High in 1956 and attending USC, Andy started his heating/air conditioning career with Prentiss Corp (Carrier). Andy worked in the HVAC industry in Pasadena with Kamor Engineering for many years, as well as Los Angeles, Hawaii and Reno until his retirement.
Andy ran several marathons, half marathons and 10k's. In 1996 as one of the originators of the Angeles Crest 100 Mile Endurance Run, he was the Race Director where he worked every year with great joy, until his passing. Andy was a member of the Los Angeles Junior Chamber of Commerce where he held many positions including Vice Chair of Tournament Operations for the 46th Glen Campbell LA Open. Andy was 12th removed from Richard Warren on the Mayflower and was an active member of the Nevada Mayflower Society, serving as the treasurer for several years. Andy traveled a lot, often "co-piloting" for brother, Greg.
While living in Reno, Andy was able to work alongside his best friend and owner of Holabird Western Americana Auctions, Fred Holabird, traveling and working auctions while making lifetime friends. Andy gave back to his communities all while being an oenophile - he loved his wine and wrote about wine, educating all of us. Andy also volunteered with the Reno Police Dept.
In his own words, "I have lived a good, long life!". Andy was proudest of his family: daughters Lisa Stovall (Eric) and Wendy Archer (Mark) both of Sparks, and son Eric Morehead (Kerry) of Carlsbad, CA. Grandchildren: Max Stovall, Hilary Pointer (Kyle), Megan Archer, Katie Archer, Kolette Morehead and Keaton Morehead. Andy is also survived by sisters Frances Michie (Arch), Gwen Fregia and brother Greg Morehead. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and former wife Marilyn Ashworth (Dean). Andy was predeceased by his parents Jay and Barbara, stepmother Jane and his former wife Patricia Dixon Morehead.
A gathering will be held in memory of Andy in Reno this summer, please contact [email protected]
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020