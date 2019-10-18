|
Angelina Jean Renucci
Sparks - Jean Renucci passed away at home October 14, 2019 at the age of 93.
She was born in Bassano Del Grappa, Italy on September 9, 1926 to Paul and Beatrice Costa.
When Jean was only 18 months old, her mother and siblings set out for America to join her husband, a WW I veteran, already working and living in Nevada. The small family traveled aboard ship and arrived at Ellis Island 42 days later. After the tumultuous voyage, the family set out by train to Winnemucca, Nevada.
In her youth, Jean loved singing at school and church and even performed once for the governor of Nevada. Her dream was to study opera in San Francisco, but WWII broke out and her parents would not let her leave as they were concerned for her safety. She remained at home and waited for her boyfriend and future husband Valdo Renucci of Sparks to return from military duty in Europe. Valdo returned from the war and married Jean in 1947. On June 15 of this year, the couple celebrated their 72nd anniversary.
Jean devoted her life to caring for her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always there for her family, loving, supporting and encouraging them.
She had a wonderful sense of humor, a kind heart and was a great cook. She loved flowers and especially roses.
Jean was active in the community serving as an involved member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Sparks Sons of Italy, and the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her son Paul Michael (died in childbirth), brothers Tony and Jim Costa, sister-in-law Norma Jean Costa and brother-in-law Al Nannini.
Surviving Jean is her husband Valdo, daughters Valdine Renucci and Irene Connors (husband Randy), grandchildren Cristi Cooper-Chadwick and Zac Cooper-Chadwick (wife Alexa), great-grandchildren Paige and Joey Oberholtzer, sister Marie Nannini and many nieces and nephews all whom she loved very much.
The Renucci family thanks Kindred Hospice for the wonderful care and support that they provided Jean during her long illness. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:30 am, Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, McCarran Blvd and Pyramid Way. A reception will follow Mass at the church hall, followed by burial at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Reno.
Jean Renucci added a sparkle to our lives, and our world seems a little dimmer without her smile, stories, jokes and laughter.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, 2019