Anita Elizabeth BrownReno - Anita Elizabeth Brown passed away unexpectedly at home in Reno Friday October 30th 2020 at the age of 62. She was born March 4th 1958 and attended Reno High School. Anita spent her childhood years loving the outdoors especially skiing with the Falcons Race team and her brothers & sisters. She also developed a love of the music of her time "Classical Rock". In her twenties and thirties she became an avid hunter and fisherman spending many days in the fall tracking anything from elk to fowl, fishing along the Truckee River. Only her family and close friends ever knew her incredible talent she had painting with oil based paint on canvas. Self-taught she made the most incredible paintings free hand often replicating a photo from a National Geographic...Like a true artist she was shy about her talent no matter how many heart felt compliments she would receive. Recently, she found joy in volunteering at the Senior Center. Our family dearly misses her and knows she has joined her Mother, Father, and brother Steven. Anita was preceded in death by her father John Brown Sr., mother Helen Ceclia Brown, brother Steven Brown Anita is survived by her sister Nancy(Brown) Risley (Curtis), Gini (Brown) Solinsky (Peter), John Brown (Georgia), nieces and nephews C.J. Risley, Kimberly Mathisen-Nurre (Dave), Stephanie Risley, Jami Keith (Carl), Steven Brown (Bobby), Thomas Brown (Erin), Andrea Worl (Scott).Private services will be held for the family members.