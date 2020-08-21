1/1
Ann Lee Weathersby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Lee Weathersby

August 22, 1939 - August 1, 2020

We mourn the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother Ann Lee Weathersby, of Sparks, NV on August 1, 2020. Ann was born in Odessa, Texas to the late Charlotte and William A Lansford. In 1972 she married B.W. Weathersby in Abilene, TX. She was a loving and kind mother raising three kids. She was always ready to greet her friends and family with a hug. Her friends loved her southern accent which made everyone smile. She worked for the US Geological Survey and volunteered for Vacation Bible School. She was an artist, she loved oil painting, sketching, crocheting cancer hats for children, and various other crafts. In her later years she loved organizing and calling Bingo for her Independent community and spending time with her friends. She will be missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband B.W. Weathersby. She is survived by her son and daughters, Kimberly Kieffer of Austin, TX, Robert F. Hill, Aubrey, TX, and Linda Lyle of Sparks, NV, grandchildren Casey, Lisa, Nathaniel, and great grandchild Justin.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ann's memory to https://www.compassion.com/ for supporting families and children in need.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved