Ann Lee Weathersby
August 22, 1939 - August 1, 2020
We mourn the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother Ann Lee Weathersby, of Sparks, NV on August 1, 2020. Ann was born in Odessa, Texas to the late Charlotte and William A Lansford. In 1972 she married B.W. Weathersby in Abilene, TX. She was a loving and kind mother raising three kids. She was always ready to greet her friends and family with a hug. Her friends loved her southern accent which made everyone smile. She worked for the US Geological Survey and volunteered for Vacation Bible School. She was an artist, she loved oil painting, sketching, crocheting cancer hats for children, and various other crafts. In her later years she loved organizing and calling Bingo for her Independent community and spending time with her friends. She will be missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband B.W. Weathersby. She is survived by her son and daughters, Kimberly Kieffer of Austin, TX, Robert F. Hill, Aubrey, TX, and Linda Lyle of Sparks, NV, grandchildren Casey, Lisa, Nathaniel, and great grandchild Justin.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ann's memory to https://www.compassion.com/
for supporting families and children in need.