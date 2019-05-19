|
|
Anna E. Lindberg
Sparks - Anna E. Lindberg, age 86, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2018 at Cascades of the Sierras in Sparks. She was born on June 12, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Otto and Erna (Szlatte) Brunlinger. Anna graduated from Lake View High School in Chicago. On February 13, 1954 she married Charles Lindberg. Together they raised 3 children. She earned a teaching degree from the Chicago Teachers College while raising her children.
Anna and Charles loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and traveling in their motorhome and trailer, visiting National Parks across the U.S. Anna particularly loved birding, gardening and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, son Douglas and brother, Henry Brunlinger. She is survived by her son Philip Lindberg and daughter, Barbara Heckt, son-in-law, Bill, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A short service will be held at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley, NV 89408, for both Charles and Anna on May 30, 2019, at 10:00 AM.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 19 to May 21, 2019