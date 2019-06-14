|
|
Anna Eleanor Allee
Reno - Anna Eleanor Allee daughter to Clarence and Elda Armstrong passed away on Wed., June 5, 2019 in Reno, NV at age 85. She was married to Robert Lincoln Allee for 66 yrs. They had three children: Daughter Robin Butler, Son Robert Allee and Son James Allee. She had 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Anna worked for GTE for 27 yrs. until retirement. She loved game shows, music (Johnny Cash) water skiing, fishing, and traveling but loved playing cards with everyone.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 10AM -11AM at the Walton's Sierra Chapel: 875 W. 2nd St. Reno NV 89503. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on June 17, 2019 at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery: 14 Veterans Way Fernley, NV 89408. The family invites you to leave a condolence message on the book of memories at:
waltonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 14, 2019